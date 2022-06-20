Dancehall King Shatta Wale has issued an SOS message to his baby mamas after he received no wish from either of his children on Fathers’ Day.

The father-of-three believes his baby mamas are deliberately sabotaging his effort to court friendship with his children.

In a Facebook post, he indicated he is not ready to fight a fruitless battle for custody, teasing that he will give birth to other children for himself very soon.

Shatta Wale added that he will repeat the names of his children on his yet-to-be born descendants.

His post is believed to be in reaction to his baby mama, Michy’s post eulogizing herself as the best dad her son, Majesty could ever have.

She revealed she received a ‘World Best Dad card’ from Majesty, appreciating her for her caretaking.

She posted: “My son gave me a Worlds Best Dad card & I don’t know if he was being sarcastic or cute call me zaddy from now on happy Fathers’ Day to my fellow responsible daddies.”