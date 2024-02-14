Dancehall king, Shatta Wale has issued a warning to his fans after scammers took over his social media accounts.

Shatta alerted his followers to exercise caution as impostors have seized control of his social media platforms, including Twitter and now Snapchat.

He disclosed that, the fraudsters are impersonating him to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

In response to this unfortunate situation, Shatta Wale shared his new Snapchat handle with his followers, urging them to only engage with the verified account.

He emphasized that any interactions with other accounts claiming to be him would be at the individual’s own risk.

Shatta Wale made warned he would not take responsibility for any fraudulent transactions or dealings conducted through the previous accounts.