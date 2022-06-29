Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has pleaded guilty to the publication of false news.

This comes after the musician, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, fabricated a story claiming he had been attacked and shot by some unknown individuals – but it turned out to be a hoax.

He was charged with the publication of fake news, together with his other accomplices. They initially denied the charge.

Shatta Wale was sent to court after his arrest.

He was granted ¢100,000 self-recognisance bail after spending a week in police custody.

According to a report by Graphic Online on Wednesday, June 29, the musician changed his plea from not guilty to guilty at the Accra Circuit Court.

After his guilty plea, the lawyers of Shatta Wale pleaded for mitigation.

Meanwhile, he is yet to be sentenced.