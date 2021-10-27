Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, and his counterpart, Medikal have affirmed their love for each other in their first social media posts following their bail.

They renewed their brotherhood vow by posting the same photo on both platforms with the caption “Deeper than Blood” as a reminder that they are bonding tight for life.

Shatta Wale and Medikal

Shatta Wale included a photo of all the accomplices who tasted cells life just by starting a shooting prank in a bid to begin a revolution against fake prophecies.

While behind bars, it is rumoured that Shatta’s Personal Assistant, Kojo Owusu Koranteng alias Nana Dope and two others; Idris Yusif and Eric Venator, never lost sight of him.

Netizens highlighted on some photos taken at the court where the three camp members were guiding Shatta in their arm ring they formed despite the heavy security presence.

Shatta Wale has appreciated their loyalty in the latest post he made on Instagram, the first since his release on October 26.

Medikal on the other hand borrowed the lyrics of a song to describe how there is no real friend in the industry, except for his ‘godson’ Shatta Wale.