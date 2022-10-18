Dancehall King Shatta Wale has added another ‘baby’ to his garage in celebration of his special birthday.

Shatta, who turned 38 yesterday, October 17, was gifted a customised Range Rover by the CEO of an automobile company whose services he has been patronising.

The gift was presented at his glass house where he was hosting his birthday party.

This is the second Range Rover he possesses alongside some 13 others including a Mercedes Benz S550, G- Wagon, Porsche Panamera, Chevrolet Camaro, Toyota Land Cruiser and others.

The controversial Dancehall King entertained his fans with an electrifying performance for his invited guests at the intimate ceremony.

To appreciate Ghanaians for the well-wishes, he has made his online-hailing ride, Shaxi free from Monday to Wednesday. All rides come at absolutely no cost.