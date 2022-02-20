Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has clarified to the MP for Ningo-Prampram, why he kissed his male bodyguard, as seen in a video that has gone viral.

The MP, Sam Nartey George, upon sighting the footage on Thursday, noted that Shatta Wale would have to explain the matter. Mr George said he suspected the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker may have been on drugs.

Taking to Twitter, Shatta Wale revealed that he engaged with the Ningo-Prampram MP and explained to him the context of the kiss. The singer, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, however, did not reveal the details of the conversation.

“Nice one! I just spoke to Hon. Sam Nartey George. It’s all 1. Understanding is the key,” he said.

Nii @shattawalegh, it’s all good. The beef turn burger. 1 ❤. 🦁 https://t.co/eiyy21XwzP — Sam ‘Dzata’ George (@samgeorgegh) February 17, 2022

In the video circulated online, Shatta Wale can be seen welcoming his bodyguard, Shatta Kumoji. He gave Kumoji one of his necklaces as a sign of welcome.

On his Twitter page, Mr George confirmed Shatta Wale’s post, noting that “Nii… it’s all good.”

Many anticipated a much fierce response from Mr George upon seeing the footage. This is because the legislator is among the proponents seeking to make the activities of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana unlawful through the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021 Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill before Parliament.

They were, however, disappointed. The Ningo-Prampram MP teased such persons in his subsequent tweets. According to him, there will be no “vawulence”.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has revealed that this is not the first time he has shared a kiss with a member of his inner circle.

Taking to Facebook, Shatta Wale indicated that “I kiss guy man, I kiss Latif, I kiss Large, I kiss 7 million, I kiss Ampalalu, I kiss Captan, I kiss MDK. Our bloodline kiss in Shatta Movement is trending. Shatta Kumoji welcome back home in peace and not in pieces like they wanted.”

The ‘Freedom’ hitmaker noted that this bond they share has contributed to their strength as a group.

“In fact, that’s why we are stronger in spirit than your entire generation. Everybody who has been with ME knows Shatta Movement is a SPIRITUAL SOCIETY!!! Can’t you see we don’t fall?”