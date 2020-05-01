Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend, Michy, has received a brand new Jeep Wrangler car as a gift ahead of her birthday.

Michy, born Michelle Diamond Gbagbonah, will turn 26 years old on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Even before the actual day and celebration comes, Michy got a big present from someone special and she took to social media to flaunt it.

In a new video, she shared on her Instagram stories, Michy showed off the new car to her fans and followers.

The video shows the interior and exterior of the new car. Sharing the video, Michy indicated that the car was an early birthday gift she got. She, however, failed to mention the name of her benefactor. “Early birthday gift. Thank you somebody” she said with love emojis.

Michy’s video and birthday gift got some social media users talking.

@quarme_blondy said: “Eii what world are we living in koraa? I just celebrated my birthday not even perk biscuit and somebody is going away with a Jeep Wrangler .” @felix.yawson.18 had something to say but could not voice it out and only said: “Hmmmm asem ooooo.” @quesibandoh wished MIadvancichy a happy birthday in advance: “Happy birthday beautiful soul.”