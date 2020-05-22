A 29-Year-old commercial sex worker has been jailed eight years with hard labour for stealing two children at Tsinagbe, a suburb of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region.

The convict, Elizabeth Rockson, alias Janet, was sentenced by the Ashaiman Circuit Court presided over by Agnes Opoku-Barimieh.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge (child stealing) preferred against her contrary to Section 93 of Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

However, the court, after hearing her explanation, entered a plea of guilty on her behalf.

In its ruling, the court took into consideration the immediate confession plea of guilty of Janet and the fact that she is a first-time offender.

Prosecuting, ASP Kwasi Afrifa said Janet, who resides at Tsinagbe, stole two children.

On May 8, at about 6:00 pm, the first complainant sent her 11-month-old daughter to Janet whilst the mother was doing her household chores.

The accused person was later seen playing with the baby and another 11-year-old girl in the neighbourhood.

However, by about 9:00 pm, Janet and the children were nowhere to be found in the area.

During a frantic search, the complainants called Janet’s mobile phone several times, but she did not answer the calls, and she subsequently lodged a complaint with the Ashaiman Police the following day.

On May 15, Janet was arrested upon a tip-off, but she vehemently denied knowing the whereabouts of the children.

Upon further interrogation on May 16, Janet confessed sending the children to her hometown, near Dzodze in the Volta region, and said they were safe and in good health.

Immediately, the police accompanied Janet to Tsiyinu, a village near Afife in the Volta region, where the kids were rescued and reunited with their families.

When they were found, one of the kids had had her hair shaved by Janet, and it was unclear if she tried to conceal the victim’s identity.