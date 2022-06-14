The Lagos State Police Command has charged three suspects to court for allegedly beating a sex worker, Hannah Saliu, to death and setting her corpse ablaze for keeping the Holy Quran in her room, reports Thecitypulsenews.

According to our source, one of the suspects patronised Saliu and after having sex with her, he reportedly paid her N1,000 for the service.

The customer was said to have left her room when she suddenly discovered that her N5,000 had gone missing.

She reportedly ran after the customer and accused him of stealing her money.

The accusation, however, degenerated into an argument.

The customer was said to have mobilised his friends to Saliu’s room to search for the missing money.

While searching the place, the friends reportedly found a Quran underneath her pillow.

A source said Saliu was questioned for possessing the Quran with the kind of job she was doing, adding that the customer and his friends, who became infuriated by the discovery, pounced on her, beat her up and set her ablaze.

The state Police Public Relations, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said, “the case is at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, and three suspects have been charged to court. The incident happened in April.”

A source identified the suspects as Abubakar Musa, Sarauta Monsur, and Surajo Yusuf.