Manchester United threw away a one-goal lead to crash out of the Europa League as substitute Luuk de Jong scored a late winner to send Sevilla through 2-1 to Friday’s final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made the breakthrough from the penalty spot in the ninth minute after Marcus Rashford was fouled by Diego Carlos, with Bruno Fernandes scoring his 12th goal for the club since his transfer in January.

Their advantage lasted barely 15 minutes, however, with Suso – once of Liverpool – restoring parity with a fine finish at the back post from the impressive Sergio Reguilon’s cross, beating David De Gea, who was given the nod ahead of Sergio Romero.

United should have been out of sight in a blistering ten-minute spell in the second-half as they created a number of chances only to find Yassine Bounou in inspired form. The Sevilla goalkeeper denied Mason Greenwood at point-blank range and then saved three Anthony Martial efforts.

And then Sevilla stunned Solskjaer’s men with a goal in the 78th-minute. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof switched off as Munir delivered a ball across the face of goal with de Jong poking home unmarked, leaving United players to argue and blame each other.

There was no way back for United as despite registering 20 shots on the night compared to Sevilla’s nine, they crash out at the last-four stage for the third time this season after suffering similar fate against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup and Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Five-time winners Sevilla, meanwhile, will meet either Inter or Shakhtar in Friday’s final.