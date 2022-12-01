Traditional leaders of seven communities that share boundaries with the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and their subjects have embarked on a demonstration against the institution’s management.

The action on Wednesday was in respect of an unresolved boundary dispute between the communities and the University.

The Mputuhene Kwaprow, Nana Ntsiful V who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved communities called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, step in for an amicable resolution of the dispute.

He also called on the Central Regional Security, Regional Police Command, Lands Commission, Oguaa Traditional Council and the Regional House of Chiefs to talk to the Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof Joseph Boampong to withdraw all court cases against various chiefs for amicable settlement.

The chief of Kwaprow, Nana Kwesi Mensah III, addressing the gathering expressed his displeasure with the University authorities.

He claimed his palace is on UCC land while Nana Kojo Yeboah IV of Akotokyir also asked the University to give back the cemetery and the park to the community.

ALSO READ:

2023 World University Ranking: UCC remains best in Ghana, 1st in West Africa

Govt will reclaim all stolen lands – Akufo-Addo

The protesters who marched through the principal streets of the region wielding placards and wearing red and black attire ended their protest at the regional police headquarters at Pedu.

At Pedu, a Director of the Central Regional Coordinating Council, Bless Darkey received a petition on behalf of the Central Regional Minister.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership for the peaceful demonstration and assured the regional minister will see to the quick resolution of their concerns.

Video attached above: