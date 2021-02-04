Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah, has joined Serie A side, Cagliari on a free transfer.

The deal is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and he has already passed his medical.

The 32-year-old has spent almost his entire career in Italy.

His previous clubs include Torino, Udinese, Juventus and most recently Inter.

His contract was terminated by mutual consent with the Nerazzurri on October 5, 2020.

He joins his compatriot Alfred Duncan at Cagliari. Duncan joined them on loan during the just-ended January transfer window.