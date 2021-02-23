Only Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than Cristiano Ronaldo's 70 since his move to Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two headers as Juventus beat bottom side Crotone to go within eight points of leaders Inter Milan.

Ronaldo turned home an Alex Sandro cross before powering a header in from Aaron Ramsey’s ball, his 70th Serie A goal in just over two and a half years.

Crotone are the 78th team in Europe’s top five leagues to concede a league goal to Ronaldo.

Weston McKennie scored Juve’s third from close range.

Ronaldo is now Serie A’s top scorer this season, with 18 – overtaking Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.




