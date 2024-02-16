Round 25 of the 2023-24 Serie A, will be must-watch action for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with matches running across Friday 16 to Sunday 18 February 2024.

The Scudetto battle remains the main attraction in Serie A, with Internazionale having the first chance to land a blow in this round when they host Salernitana at the iconic San Siro on the evening of Friday 16 February.

The Nerazzurri have impressed club legend Douglas Maicon, with the Brazilian particularly enamoured by Marcus Thuram: “They are having a very good season and nobody thought they would reach the Champions League final last term. The club signed a great player like Marcus Thuram, who has been far better than anyone expected him to be.

“What really reminds me of the 2010 team is the fact they have such a strong defence. Then there is Lautaro Martinez up front, who is a great striker. I hope they can go all the way in the Champions League again.”

Juventus will have the chance to reply on Saturday evening when they head to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi to take on Verona. Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri may well be looking to win the championship and then leave Turin on a high, according to Juventus hero Fabrizio Ravanelli.

“After all the difficulties he has gone through in the last two years I think he can also leave,” said Ravanelli. “But it’s my opinion: if I were Juventus I would do everything to keep him because the coach is doing something amazing. But I’m not sure he wants to continue in black and white.”

Elsewhere, Napoli will hope to get back on track when they welcome Genoa to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Lazio will back themselves to beat Bologna at home, Roma head to Frosinone with caretaker coach and club legend Daniele De Rossi hoping to pick up another win, and AC Milan will close the round on Sunday night with a potentially tricky clash away to Monza.

Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli has hit back at criticism of Rafael Leao, who has not been as prolific as usual this season: “Rafa is always involved in our offensive actions, he is finding many solutions, he offers many assists. I love Rafa, also in his way of being; he is an artist and the artists, they are geniuses, and he is a genius.”

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 16 February

20:00: Torino v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

22:00: Internazionale v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 17 February

16:00: Napoli v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football

19:00: Verona v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Atalanta v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 18 February

13:30: Lazio v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Empoli v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Udinese v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Frosinone v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Monza v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360