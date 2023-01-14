Napoli powered to a ten-point lead in the Serie A title race as they dished out a 5-1 battering of Juventus, who suffered their heaviest league defeat for 30 years.

The hosts had Massimiliano Allegri’s side on the ropes throughout and would have won by an even greater margin, were it not for some good goalkeeping and, at times, poor finishing.

The visitors went into the game having not conceded in their previous eight matches, but they found themselves in unfamiliar territory after 14 minutes when Victor Osimhen nodded home the rebound after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s initial shot was superbly saved.

Juventus responded well, with Angel Di Maria rattling the woodwork with a 25-yard effort, while Arkadiusz Milik sent a towering header straight at Alex Meret. Napoli weathered the storm though and doubled their lead just before the break when Kvaratskhelia converted from Osimhen’s pass.

The two-goal cushion did not last long though, with Di Maria pulling one back immediately after exchanging a neat one-two with Milik, but Amir Rrahmani restored the advantage after half-time with a thumping first-time finish from a corner.

After that, Juventus were all over the place at the back, and it was only a matter of time before Osimhen doubled his tally for the evening, heading home Kvaratskhelia’s cross.

Substitute Elif Elmas then made it five with a deflected effort from close range to complete the humiliation, much to the delight of the home crowd.