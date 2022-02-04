SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 24 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 February 2022

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The top clash from this weekend in Serie A is the ‘Derby della Madonnina’ between Internazionale and AC Milan. This battle between the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri is not only a renewal of one of the great rivalries of Italian football but is also set to be a key match in the race for the Scudetto.

Inter will be hoping to remain on path for a defence of their title, with midfielder Nicolo Barella aiming to continue his growth into one of the best in his position in Europe. “I tried to learn as much as I could and then I trained on the pitch until night with all the energy and the determination of the player that you see today,” said the 24-year-old. “If I could give advice to my younger self, I would probably say to give himself some time, because with time and determination one can always improve.”

With at least one of the Milan clubs set to drop points, Napoli and Atalanta will be hoping to make up some ground in the title race. The Neapolitans will be away to Venezia, while La Dea will welcome Cagliari to the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

“I’m not thinking about the Scudetto but I want my team to compete with the teams that are the best at the moment,” said Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Juventus, meanwhile, will be hoping to continue gathering momentum and a home clash with Verona is one in which they will certainly target all three points. However, missing talismanic attacker Federico Chiesa for the rest of the season is a major blow – and one which could catch up to them later in the campaign.

“I am sorry for Federico, I know what it means because I experienced the same thing two years ago,” said Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini. “He can mature, become more man and come back stronger.”

Elsewhere in Italy this round, Roma will welcome Genoa and Lazio have a tricky clash away to Fiorentina, while strugglers Salernitana will see their clash at home to Spezia as a chance for a rare victory this season.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Serie A broadcast details, 5-7 February 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 5 February

16:00: Roma v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Internazionale v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Fiorentina v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 6 February

13:30: Atalanta v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Bologna v Empoli

16:00: Sampdoria v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Tennis and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Venezia v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:00: Udinese v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Juventus v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 7 February