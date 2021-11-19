SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 13 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 20 to Monday 22 November 2021.

The key match from Serie A this weekend arrives on the evening of Sunday 21 November and sees reigning champions Internazionale host one of the teams looking most likely to claim their crown, Napoli.

The Neapolitans have emerged as one of Italy’s best teams this season, powered by the goal-scoring prowess of Nigerian Victor Osimhen and Luciano Spalletti’s tactical acumen, but the Nerazzurri are not to be underestimated – especially on home soil.

“The season is long and anything can still happen,” said Nicolo Barella in regards to his team’s hopes of successfully defending the Scudetto. “We must fight hard and make sure we are near the top of the log heading into the final weeks… but we have a lot of hard work ahead of us before then.”

Another tasty clash in this round’s menu sees Lazio at home to Juventus. Le Aquile have been one of the most entertaining teams on offer in Serie A this season, scoring and conceding plenty of goals as they try to find some semblance of consistency, and a win over Juve could be the perfect spark for them to go to another level.

Elsewhere, AC Milan will have a tricky trip to the Stadio Artemio Franchi to take on Fiorentina. La Viola look like they will be a mid-table team this season, but they feature a potential world-class talent in striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal for the impending January transfer window.

Also keep an eye out for Atalanta’s home clash against Spezia and Genoa looking to upset Jose Mourinho’s Roma at Stadio Communale Luigi Ferraris, with the Rossoblu in need of points to lift themselves away from the lower reaches of the log table.

Serie A broadcast details, 20-22 November 2021:

All times CAT

Saturday 20 November

16:00: Atalanta v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Lazio v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Fiorentina v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 21 November

13:30: Sassuolo v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Bologna v Venezia – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Salernitana v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Internazionale v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Genoa v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 22 November