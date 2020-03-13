Ghana U-20 World Cup-winning coach, Sellas Tetteh, has resigned as the head coach of Sierra Leone’s senior national football team.

The 63-year-old left his position after seven months at the helm of affairs.

The former Liberty Professionals gaffer’s last game remains a 1-0 loss to Benin in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November 2019.

“The Head Coach of the Sierra Leone National senior team Sellas Tetteh Teivi has tendered his letter of resignation to the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association,” the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) said in a statement released on Thursday.

In a letter dated the 11th March, 2020 Coach Tetteh sighted “personal reasons” for his unexpected resignation.

“The President and Executive Committee of SLFA while accepting his decision expressed regret at the loss, to Sierra Leone Football, of one of Africa’s most iconic football heroes.

“SLFA wishes the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup Winning Coach great success in his future endeavours.”

Tetteh’s resignation will be an untimely blow to Sierra Leone, who are preparing for their Afcon 2021 qualifying double-header against Nigeria on March 27 and 31.

It was his second coaching spell with the Leone Stars. He also led Rwanda between 2010 and 2011.

The SLFA is expected to announce Tetteh’s replacement in the coming days.