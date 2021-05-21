The Sunyani High Court II has granted a ¢100,000 bail with two sureties to the third accused person involved in the death and secret burial of 48-year-old Abu Bukari Ghaharah at Seikwa in the Bono Region.

The six accused persons, including the three police officers at Seikwa police station, through their lawyers, applied for bail at the High Court in Sunyani.

But it was only Emmanuel Ofori Kingsford who secured bail on health grounds. He has been on admission at the regional hospital for weeks now and had to sit throughout the entire bail hearing.

The judge will decide whether to grant the remaining five accused persons bail when they all reappear on June 3, 2021.

The lawyer for Aaron Abbey, Joseph Addae Andrews 22, Reuben Obeng, 21, (security guards), Emmanuel Ofori Kingsford, and Alexander Amponsah, as well as the lawyer for General constable Ebenezer Akuffo, 24, General Corporal Williams Akussung, 38, and chief inspector Eric Aforo, 48, argued for bail while State Prosecutor, lawyer Adomako Baafi argued against same.

The deceased, who has since been buried, again, this time by the family, was allegedly tortured by the accused persons, leading to his death, and the three police officers, secretly buried him on April 17, for allegedly smashing the rear windscreen of a Toyota Highlander belonging to the third accused person.

The body was exhumed the next day when agitations started.

The case was transferred to the Regional police in Sunyani on Wednesday, 21st April 2021, and the officers were subsequently interdicted on 23rd April. The accused persons were arrested on Monday, 26th April.

The six were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit: murder, and murder.

They were remanded into prison custody on their first and second appearance at the Sunyani District magistrate court B, presided over by His Lordship, Jojo Hagan, on April 27 and May 11, 2021, respectively, and will be making their third appearance on May 25, 2021.

But the accused persons applied for bail at the High Court II in Sunyani.

Delivering his judgment after the lawyers argued their points, His Lordship, Gabriel Nene Kwao Mate-Teye, said the police have enough competent men to do their investigation without interference from the third accused person, Emmanuel Ofori who is battling diabetes and hypertension.

The judge, among others, noted that Mr Ofori cannot run away since no court has found him guilty.

He, therefore, granted him ¢100,000 bail with two sureties, one of who should prove to be a public worker.

Mr Ofori is also to deposit his passport at the court registrar, report himself every Wednesday to the CID, while the two sureties are both to also submit a passport picture to the court registrar.