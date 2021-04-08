Annor Walker says his players’ desire and commitment to work with him has been key to the team’s success in the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Accra Great Olympics currently sits top of the summit with 31 points after defeating Medeama SC in their matchday 18 games with Samuel Abbey scoring the only goal.

Annor Walker, who is the head coach of the side, has been praised for the performance of his players in the ongoing campaign in which they have recorded wins against the big sides – Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to him, his players are responding to his tactics and instructions as well as their dedication and sacrifice is the reason they have been better this season.

“It is because they listen to me and due to hard work. They heed instructions and when they work with me they are very dedicated,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“It is all because of the way I relate with them. I have motivated them to also aspire to be better players,” he added.

Great Olympics face Legon Cities in their next game in the Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 19.