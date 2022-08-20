Wedding celebrations and hosting in escort with associated activities have become a part and parcel of the world that we live in now but then most of these preparations aside all customary inputs have become a duty of certain very creative individuals, firms and companies who are collectively known as industrial wedding planners or makers.

For the culture with regards to appreciating and awarding the combined efforts of these great creative and able bodied minds, Reenart Multimedia came up with a prestigious scheme and as a matter of fact a glamorous one that has over one years been taking charge of the above mission without disappointments.

Just as promised from the beginning of its establishment in 2021, Reenart Multimedia has delivered expectedly and for that reason given the scheme the appropriate regard it needs on the continent of Africa.

The new development coming up indicates that, the 2022 edition of African Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA) has been scheduled for the 26th of August, 2022 at the capital’s Accra City Hotel.

Organisers of this very well anticipated scheme have made it known that, the event’s red carpet session will begin at exactly 4:00 pm and will be continued by the main night at exactly 6:00 pm.

Men in attendance are urged to be in Black tie while ladies in dinner wear.

It is in the interest of all attendants to know that all security and safety protocols will be strictly observed.