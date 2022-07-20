The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called for the total overhaul of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The Union insists the trust has failed in delivering on its mandate.

The Secretary-General of the Union, Dr Yaw Baah, made the call at a media engagement on Monday, July 18.

His reasons for the demand included the disparities in the pension scheme and the low pension premium paid to public sector retirees.

”The essence of SSNIT is completely gone. What is social security for people who earn GH¢300? I can assure you if it wasn’t pushed further to GH¢300 there would still be people who earn lesser than that.

”How can someone who is paid GH¢40,000 be paying SSNIT whereas another who earns about GHS300 be deducted also?”

Dr Baah also assured its members that although the government has agreed to pay 15 percent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to workers on the Single Spine Salary Structure, the TUC is determined to work together with other Labour Unions to end the unfairness in remuneration for public sector workers.

“The TUC and its affiliates have our eyes and minds firmly fixed on the outcome of the Single Spine Salary Review process currently underway.

“We are determined to work together with other organized Labour groups to end the unfairness in remunerations for public sector workers on the Single Spine Salary Structure on one hand and Article 71 office holders and State Owned Enterprises on the other hand.”

Meanwhile, this is not the move by the Union as it has vowed to end what it describes as a “class system” in pay administration in favour of Article 71 office holders.

“We will not allow the class system in pay administration in favour of Article 71 office holders to continue, it must end now.

“The union once again reiterated its objection to Ghana’s decision to seek support from the IMF,” Dr Baah added.

He said corruption and failure to transform the structure of the economy are responsible for the country’s lack of progress.

Dr. Baah said “we have already communicated our objection to the decision to seek an IMF bailout for the umpteenth time. We are convinced that an IMF programme will not solve our problems. It will only impose hardships on Ghanaians.”