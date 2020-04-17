Scores of people, mainly Muslims believed to be residents of the Fadama enclave, have massed up at the residence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Osamanu Shaributu.

Reports indicate this was after they heard some Chinese authorities will be making donations to the Chief Imam today, Friday, April 17, 2020.

some residents at the Chief Imam’s house

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Liaison Officer between the Chinese government and Imam’s Office, Ali Suraj, said no such groups were invited due to the need for social distancing amid the ban on public gathering over the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, the crowd turned up on their own to receive their share of the donations that will be made.

Chinese authorities at the Chief Imam’s residence

“They know the Chief Imam always gives such things out as their leader that is why they have gathered here even before the arrival of the donors but I believe they will leave after the donation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police personnel in the area are currently working to ensure social distancing.