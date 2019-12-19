It is quite frustrating when you fail to recall where you left your car key or forget to remember birthdays of your loved ones. This happens with almost everyone and there is no need to kick yourself for being a little forgetful. This, in fact, is quite normal and is actually a proof that your brain is working fine. Confused? Read on to know why it is good for you.

Why forgetfulness is good

As per a study published in the journal Neuron, forgetting small things doesn’t indicate that your brain is not working well. On the contrary, by losing some information, your brain is making space for new information. The constant flow of new information can be quite overwhelming for your brain, which will eventually confuse it.

The researchers’ review concluded that our brain’s aim is not to remember everything but to be able to remember memories that help make good decisions for the future. In order to make smart and better decisions, it is important to let go of tons of useless information to make space for new ones.

So, you don’t need to worry if you forget about the important client meeting at the office or about some history question that you read in school.

Bottom line

So, stop beating yourself over details you forget. It is normal and you do not need to worry about it.