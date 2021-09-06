The Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) for the third term is set to run effectively Tuesday, September 7 as pupils resume after weeks of vacation.

All caterers across the 16 regions have been directed to start providing services for their respective beneficiary schools.

A total of 3,448,065 pupils nationwide are expected to benefit as President Nana Akufo-Addo releases funds to settle the 1st term arrears of the caterers.

This was announced in a press statement released by the National Coordinator, Dr Mrs Gertrude QuashigaH.

Ahead of the programme, the caterers have cleaned their kitchen environments as well as put in place all COVID-19 protocols.

“All Caterers are also encouraged to put up good performance throughout the term to ensure that the beneficiary pupils are fed with the right quality and quantity of meal within the 67 school going days. Caterers should strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols in line with Government’s directive to mitigate the spread of the pandemic,” a portion of the statement read.

The caterers have also been applauded for their endurance, patience and dedication to the work.

For this, Dr Mrs Quashigah has pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to approve their request for an upward adjustment in the feeding grant per child to cushion the caterers in their work.