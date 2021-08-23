The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has disbursed an amount of GHC160 million out of the GHC213 million required to pay caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme for the 1st term of the 2021 academic year.

The disbursement of the funds, which commenced on Friday 20th August, 2021, covered 62 cooking days of the 1st term.

This was contained in a statement signed by Head of Public Relations, Siiba Alfa Monday.

“The ongoing payment, however, did not include some regions such as the Western and Western North Regions due to limited funds,” the statement added.

The Ghana School Feeding Programme has received strong assurance from the Controller and Accountant General for the release of an additional GHC53 million to pay the remaining regions as quickly as possible.

Below is the full statement: