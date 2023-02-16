Late rapper, AKA’s fans are working hard to solve the rapper’s murder and have been spending hours looking at the clip of his final seconds on earth.

Many of them said AKA’s close friend Don Design should be considered a suspect based on his body language in the CCTV footage.

Don Design was the man in the white T-shirt standing closest to the white Hyundai H1 minibus, and according to the social media detectives, his behaviour and hand movements seemed out of place.

As the theory gained traction online, Don Design went to ground and closed his social media accounts. The theory has gained so much traction online that rapper Da L.E.S, who is friends with both Don Design and AKA, took to social media to defend Don Design.

