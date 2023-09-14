Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale is set to make history with his highly anticipated ‘Freedom Concert’ slated for December 2023.

The concert, already generating buzz, promises to be a night to remember as two of Ghana’s music heavyweights, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, are set to grace the stage.

As the countdown to the event begins, Shatta Wale has been teasing his fans with hints of surprise acts that will undoubtedly electrify the venue.

In a recent tweet, Shatta Wale teased that, he is considering billing Sarkodie and Stonebwoy for his show.

This revelation comes as a surprise to many, considering the longstanding rivalry between the artistes over musical supremacy in Ghana.

Their presence at the same event, let alone sharing the stage, will be a significant gesture towards unity and peace in the music industry.

Shatta Wale aims to use the Freedom Concert as a platform to promote peace ahead of the 2024 elections.