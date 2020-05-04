It’s been almost six years since the disappearance of Ghanaian Hiplife musician Castro.

Friends and loved ones still remember his precious soul, generosity, and kindness he exhibited for many during his existence.

In memory of his exploits and legacies, Music producer and sound engineer, Jeff Quaye also known as JQ put together a show on his Instagram live to celebrate the icon.

There Sarkodie dropped interesting memories of himself and the late musician.

According to him, Castro is one person who hardly says no to a friend.

He also disclosed how Castro took offense when he (Sarkodie) refused a stage performance with him.

He added that they further sorted out their differences and cool heads prevailed.

This incident, he explained, birthed one of his biggest songs titled ‘Adonai.’

Watch the video below: