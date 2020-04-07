Sarkodie has spoken on Patapaa’s claim that he is the only musician who can battle Sarkodie when it comes to rap.

Sarkodie said Patapaa is right and that he is “untouchable”, adding that “he has thrown in the towel” meaning that he has surrendered to the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker.

His comments come as a response to Mr Eazi who had demanded an answer from Sarkodie after Patapaa made his claim.

Patapaa had thrown this challenge at Sarkodie after a debate arose over who’s Ghana’s mightiest rapper. This has led to a beef between Sarkodie and rapper Asem causing Sarkodie to release a diss song against him. Shatta Wale joined the controversy chastising Sarkodie for releasing a diss song against Asem at a time like this.

He said it was wrong for Sarkodie to throw jabs at another musician in this time of coronavirus. Efia Odo also waded into the controversy saying it was completely wrong for Sarkodie to beef another musician at a time that the whole world has been held ransom by coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Tracy Sarkcess has also spoken on the development saying that despite her husband minding his own business, others keep beefing him. Tracy’s comment shows that she is not happy about the way her husband is treated by others at all.

Read Sarkodie’s tweet below: