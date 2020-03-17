In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Santol Energy has announced the distribution of free hand sanitisers to all its customers.

Customers also get to enjoy a reduction in the prices of products at all fuel stations across the country.

A litre of petrol is now selling at ¢4.9 cedis per litre, down from ¢5.25 a litre, CEO of the Company, Fareed Amin Yakubu has confirmed.

“The free sanitizers are part of efforts by Santol to help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic and to reduce the hoarding and racketeering of the sanitizers.

“As for the reduction in the prices of fuel, it has always been our delight to provide our cherished customers with the lowest and most competitive prices on the market while still maintaining the product quality,” he said at Gomoa Mpata in the Central Region where they launched a new station.

The new station which is located close to the Apostle Safo Junction in the Central Region is part of the plans by management to expand across the country.

The new station, as well as the existing ones, is set to provide ‘clean fuel and friendly service’ to its customers under hygienic conditions with safety protocols against the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Fareed said.

“Drivers, passengers and their customers can be assured of good hand-washing practices with soap under running water.

“Drivers on a long-distance journey are to anticipate getting a promo food pack whilst those with long trailers and buses will get their trucks washed for free as drivers take a nap before they continue their long journey, “he added.

Santol Energy which is one of the budding oil companies in the downstream sector has been meticulous in its service delivery with strict adherence to safety protocols outlined by the regulator.

It only recently received the ISO certification which is a testimony of the company’s reliability for business, productiveness and consumer satisfaction