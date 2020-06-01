Jadon Sancho revealed a message in the support of the cause for George Floyd after he scored for Borussia Dortmund against Paderborn.

The 20-year-old former Manchester City player scored the game’s – and his team’s – second goal during his side’s game on Sunday evening when they beat Paderborn 6-1.

Achraf Hakimi also did the same when he scored his team’s fifth.

Jadon Sancho with a “Justice for George Floyd” shirt after scoring for Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/P8wOZ5Xw5N — 🇩🇪Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2020

He then took off his Dortmund shirt to reveal the slogan ‘JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD’ on a t-shirt worn underneath.

Incredible. English phenomenon Jadon Sancho rips off his shirt after scoring for Dortmund and pays tribute to George Floyd with this handwritten message. A London-born star playing in Germany but his mind is on the tragedy in Minnesota. The world is watching 🇬🇧🇩🇪🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/RTkXCgHldy — roger bennett (@rogbennett) May 31, 2020

It was the day’s second Bundesliga acknowledgement of George’s death and the controversy surrounding the events of the past week in America.

In one of Sunday’s earlier games, Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram took a knee following his goal against Union Berlin, an homage to NFL player and human rights campaigner Colin Kaepernick.