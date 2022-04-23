Due to the economic hardship being faced by many Ghanaians, several worker unions have called on the government to increase the salary of their members by up to 20%.

Organised Labour and the Trades Union Congress have in the past week hinted at embarking on strike should government refuse to heed their demands.

Amidst these complaints and demands, a section of Ghanaians have raised concerns over the seemingly “fat salaries and allowances” of management of some State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in Ghana

Already the Finance Ministry had revealed that SOEs were causing huge financial losses to the country to the tune of about ¢6bn.

Yet, leaders of State-Owned Enterprises do not only take gargantuan salaries but also enjoy a wide range of allowances.

JoyNews’ Samson Anyenini on Newsfile Saturday identified some of the allowances these individuals enjoy:

1. Holiday facilities, both internal and external holidays, for not more than six persons, not more than three rooms, and for not more than five nights per year in Ghana or elsewhere, exclusive of annual.

2. Retirement package is calculated at 12% of the gross salary which is to be set aside by the employer.

3. Parting gift includes one top-of-the-range multimedia laptop of your choice with accessories.

4. If you have been at post for more than two years, you get an additional gift valued at 50% of one month’s gross salary.

5. If you have been at post for two to four years you get an additional gift valued at one month’s gross salary.

6. If you have been at post for over 4 years you get an additional gift valued at two months’ gross salary, the official saloon vehicle that you have been using will remain yours or you can procure at a discount of 50%.

There are also end of service benefits for these state-owned enterprise managers:

1. Four months gross salary at the point of disengagement for every calendar year.

2. Benefit of a housing loan of about ¢6000.

3. Home enhancement loan of about ¢2000.

4. Travel per diem of $1500

5. Salary increases to be at 20%

6. Medical care for spouse and children up to 21 years onwards

7. Mandatory full medical examination yearly abroad

8. Free medical care after retirement for spouse and children up to 21 years.

9. Allowance for a replacement for eye lenses ¢1000 yearly

There is also an out-of-station allowance where accommodation and meals will be provided, an inconvenience allowance of ¢500 per day.

Others are funeral grants and donations.

Special allowance including, household allowance.

Utility subsidy, Responsibility allowance- ¢1500 a month

Entertainment allowance- ¢1500 a month

Satellite TV connection on DStv ¢500 a month

Security guards 2 personnel at night 1 during the day.

An Official vehicle

Vehicle loan

Executive saloon car

Driver Vehicle Maintenance Allowance ¢1000 per month

Clothing allowance of GH¢10,000 etc.

Inconvenience Allowance GH¢500 per day

Meanwhile, many have argued that if the salaries and allowances of these managers are reduced, more unemployed people can also be employed.