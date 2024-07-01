The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has rubbished alleged reports of funding a trip to Miami with his wife with party funds.

Mr Gyamfi has described the report as ‘ridiculous and purely nonsensical’.

In an interview on Adom TV’s Badwam, he threatened to initiate legal action against the instigators of a video from the said trip which has gone viral on social media.

“But you know what, there are certain things that you allow to pass because of the nature of our jobs and the fact that we cannot find time for certain things. These are some unemployed NPP foot soldiers who have been paid to do that so you cannot even hold them responsible. However, there are some people who will be taking on relative to this matter and the issues will be settled in court,” he stated.

Mr Gyamfi said he has not embarked on such trip and gave an itinerary of last week, the same period in which he allegedly embarked on the trip.

He cited hosting party events including the NDC 360 show as well as attending the funeral of late former GIPC CEO, Mawuena Adzo Trebah.

“These are just lies from demented minds. At the time they wrote the story, they wrote the story I believe Friday or Saturday. Saturday I was at Mawuena Trebarh’s funeral, Sunday I was at Suame for our regional organiser’s mother’s funeral.

“Even on Wednesday I was in Accra here for hosting NDC 360 and was in the High Court on Thursday with Dr Ato Forson. So when was I in Miami and that NDC had given me 42,000 dollars? So it’s just ridiculous, just purely nonsensical,” he stated.

The outspoken politician, has, however acknowledged he has visited Miami in the past, adding the video may have been edited from those trips.

“This is just foolishness because I’ve never been to the hotel they are talking about, I know nothing about that hotel. I’ve never stayed in Miami for two weeks. I’ve been in Miami a couple of times just like other States in the US, including Miami a couple of times.

“The video circulating has been cut from one of my past trips to Miami with my wife, I believe the immediate aftermath of my marriage. How that can be an issue to a group of people shows how frustrated they are and how fixated they are with Sammy Gyamfi, because I’m not paid by the government so how does my trip with my wife for a break an issue to you?” he questioned.

