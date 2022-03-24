A former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Fiifi Kwetey, has spoken fondly of the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi.



Mr Kwetey, who is also a former Ketu South MP, has described Sammy Gyamfi as a boy after his own heart.



“Sammy Gyamfi is absolutely doing a good job. He is a boy after my own heart,” he lauded on Accra-based Citi TV.



The former lawmaker revealed this as he opens up on some works he has been doing for the NDC behind closed doors.



He lauded Sammy Gyamfi as being able to carry the baton and exuded the same energy and charisma his predecessors including himself [Fiifi Kwetey] and Comrade Farouk Braimah, someone he described as a super guy.

Fiifi Kwetey Former Ketu South MP



“In fact, people do not know; even though I have been very quiet, I am one of the people who worked extremely closely with the current National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi just in the background.



“So far as a good job is being done, it is the joy of someone of us to support,” he said.