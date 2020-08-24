National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Vice President’s presentation on government’s infrastructure feat at a Town Hall meeting was a deliberate distortion of facts.

Sammy Gyamfi said Dr Bawumia’s presentation “was a cocktail of blatant falsehoods, ghost projects, stolen projects and a display of mediocre achievements.”

Speaking at the NDC’s Weekly Press Briefing, he said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) projects do not even pass for achievements of a rural assemblyman talk less of a government.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government has been in power for over three years and has had access to the nation’s resources worth over GH¢370 billion.

Dr Bawumia at the forum said the Akufo-Addo government since it assumed office in 2017, has initiated 17,334 infrastructure projects.

Out of the said number, he mentioned that the government had completed 8,746 while 8,588 are ongoing.

But reacting to the claim, Mr Gyamfi said the Vice President served the nation with a list of ghost projects.

He said checks by members of his party confirmed that some of the projects listed do not exist.

Mr Gyamfi said claims by the government that it is constructing projects including a 13-housing unit project at Sekondi [which is about 70% complete] and a 120 affordable houses in the Talensi district [which is 20% complete], among others, were all false.