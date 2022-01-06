Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku, fulfilled the dream of a young lady who had gained admission to the Accra College of Education.

21-year-old Sakina Zakari had lost hope due to the inability of her parents and family members to support her to raise funds for her tertiary education.

The former science student of Chemu Senior High School (SHS) had just 24 hours to raise GH¢3,200 to fulfill her dream of becoming a science teacher in the future.

She, therefore, decided to reach out to Ghana’s No.1 radio station, Adom FM to launch a public appeal to raise funds to help her go to school.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Sakina narrated how her unemployed parents suffered to see her through SHS but are now at their wit end.

Touched by the plight of the young lady, Sammy Awuku in a telephone conversation with show host, Chief Jerry Forson, offered Sakina a full scholarship.

“I just received a call from Sammy Awuku, DG of NLA and he has offered to support Sakina’s education through the NLA’s Good Causes Foundation”

This is the charity arm of NLA set up to develop, implement and maintain an integrated action plan based on four main pillars – education, health, youth and sports development, and culture.

The education pillar will focus on awarding educational support to brilliant but needy students, provide infrastructure and logistics support to educational institutions and sponsorship for programmes that meet the objective of the foundation.

Sakina through Adom FM is now a beneficiary of the NLA ‘Good Causes Foundation’.