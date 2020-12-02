Second lady, Samira Bawumia has come heavily on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for establishing what she calls a malfunctioning sugar factory at Komenda to deceive the people of the area.

She said the NDC put up a sugar factory that couldn’t produce any sugar for commercial purposes.

She accused the party of being unable to make the sugar factory work after staying in power for 6 more months after the commissioning of the factory.

The Second Lady noted that believing and voting for the NDC would only impoverish them the more, but voting for the NPP would mean better development and improved livelihoods.

Mrs. Bawumia urged the voters at Komenda to appreciate President Akufo-Addo for constructing a sea defense for them thereby solving one of their headaches: the constant sea waves sweeping through their homes.

“When I paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of this area, he told me that upon my return to Accra, I should tell the President that you, the people of Komenda and Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem (KEEA), will all vote for him because of the construction of the sea defense project.

“And that on December 7, you will give him four more to do more for you,” she stated.

Samira Bawumia indicated that the Akufo-Addo led government was doing more for the people in terms of the construction of roads and better factories under the 1D1F policy.

“This is not about planting malfunctioned factories like the Komenda Sugar factory. He is a President who fulfills his promise.

“When we were going round in 2016, whatever we said, the NDC said we couldn’t do it. For them, they don’t think deeply about things and that’s why they oppose every good thing,” she stated.

She specifically asked the people to vote against the NDC for throwing dust into their eyes under the guise of the construction of a sugar factory.

“They are not doers but when others say they will do it, they say they can’t. Have you seen the kind of factory that they have put here in Komenda? It’s a factory that never worked.

“When we said we would build factories across the country, have you not seen us constructing the factories? We have put up 76 factories across the country that are working. The NPP knows how to do it,” she averred.

The NPP parliamentary candidate for the KEEA, Dr. Joe Acquah was convinced based on the track record of the NPP and his support for the constituency, the NPP would win the seat.

The NDC has won the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Constituency 5 times, with the CPP and the NPP winning the constituency only once.

The seat is currently being held by the NDC candidate, Samuel Atta Mills who is seeking re-election.