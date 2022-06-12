Dancehall act Samini was raged after a security guard at the University of Ghana, Legon, restricted him from entering the campus for failing to present his ‘pass card’.

It is a long-standing policy of the school for students accessing the main gate with cars, motorbikes or other means of transportation to have with them a pass card at all times.

However, in Samini’s instance, he claimed to have left his pass card at home after switching cars, and thought his identity would pave way for him.

To his shock, the security chairman, who was sticking to the rule, declined to give him access despite several pleas, explaining his fame was not enough to have him bending the rules.

Enraged by the development, Samini took videos of the scene, which he shared on social media in his quest to shame the security chairman.

Samini alleged his refusal to bribe the young man, and his dislike for him as a person are the actual reasons he was declined, since other commuters were given a pass despite not presenting their cards.

Ironically, netizens, especially students of Legon are on the side of the security chairman and have chastised Samini for shaming the guard for simply doing his job.