Salt 95.9 FM’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Charles Kwame Frimpong, has donated assorted items to over 200 widows at Agogo.

The items, according to Mr Frimpong, were aimed at aiding the widows celebrate the new year.

The donations also formed part of activities lined up for the official launch of Salt 95.9 FM, the fast rising media group, in Asante Akyem Agogo.

The presentation was made at a short ceremony on Wednesday, January 1 and attracted a large number of people.

The widows were presented with products such as rice, drinks and fowls.

Speaking to this website, Mr. Frimpong disclosed that apart from the items donated, each of the widows will also be presented with African Prints on Friday January 3.

The widows were full of joy as they expressed their appreciation to Mr Frimpong for the kind gesture of making them feel a part of the festive season.

Below are some photos of the ceremony: