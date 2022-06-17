The spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has reiterated that Mohammed Salisu will be a great upgrade to the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup but his inclusion solely depends on the decision of the technical team.

According to media reports, the GFA has been in engagement with some foreign based players including Salisu to play for the Black Stars ahead of Qatar later this year.

However, many attempts to get him to feature for his country have been futile, with the centre back rejecting a recent call-up by Otto Addo for the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria in March.

Speaking to Asempa FM Ultimate Sports Show, Mr Twum revealed that only the technical team has the upper hand in determining the inclusion of the defender for the team ahead of the World Cup.

“We are engaging a lot of players ahead of the World Cup and we are in the advanced stage,” he said.

“The FA will soon come out with the names of the players. With Mohammed Salisu, I have no doubt that he will improve Black Stars but Otto Addo and the Black Stars technical team has the final words.

“GFA boss, Kurt Okraku has held talks with him but the final decision is with the coach,” he added.

The Black Stars will be back in action for the AFCON qualifiers in September when they play Angola in back to back games.