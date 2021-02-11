Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu, made his debut as Southampton defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in the FA Cup on Thursday.

Salisu was named in the starting XI for the first time following his move from Real Valladolid.

In the end, second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong decided the fixture at Molineux.

Salisu played his heart out at the centre of defense for the visitors.

His performance for the side could see him earn more playing time as the St. Mary’s Stadium side are hoping to cease their leaky defense.

Before tonight, Southampton had shipped in a whopping 16 goals in their last four matches in the English top-flight.

He went on to make six consecutive appearances on the bench before sustaining another injury just before the New Year, ruling him out of an FA Cup encounter with Shrewsbury Town in which the club had hoped to hand the Accra-born a debut.

Having turned down his maiden Ghana call-up in 2019 due to injury, Salisu could be handed another invitation for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.