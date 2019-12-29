For a player, who according to The Guardian, earns £150,000 per week in the Premier League, it is extremely strange to see him carrying around an iPhone with a broken screen guard.

That is the story of Liverpool star Sadio Mane who was spotted carrying an iPhone with a broken screen guard before Liverpool walloped Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing day.

Mane’s annual salary of around £7.8million puts him behind Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s list of highest earners.

Salah leads the way in the Reds squad of highest earners with £200,000 per week salary, followed by Firmino and centre-back Virgil van Dijk on £180,000.

But it is Senegalese’s Mane who seems to be getting everyone’s attention this season due to his humility.

Fans seemed extremely shocked to see Mane walk into the King Power Stadium with a broken screen after the photo made its way to Twitter.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senegalese striker opened up about his roots and says he doesn’t need luxuries to be happy and dedicates much of his wages to charity.

“Why would I want 10 Ferraris, 20 diamond watches, or two planes? What will these objects do for me and for the world? I was hungry, and I had to work in the field; I survived hard times, played football barefooted, I did not have an education and many other things, but today with what I earn thanks to football, I can help my people,” Mané explained.

He added: “I built schools, a stadium, we provide clothes, shoes, food for people who are in extreme poverty. In addition, I give 70 euros per month to all people in a very poor region of Senegal which contributes to their family economy. I do not need to display luxury cars, luxury homes, trips and even planes. I prefer that my people receive a little of what life has given me.”



