Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has been buried.

The final funeral rites came off on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Lagos Nigeria.

The 51-year-old was interred at a private cemetery in Ikoyi following a burial service.

It was a difficult moment for friends, families and scores of sympathisers who came to pay their last respects.

His wife, Uzioma Okposo, could not hold back her tears as his casket was lowered into the grave while she said her final goodbye.

Colleague gospel singer, Nikki Laoye, took to her Instagram page to share excerpts from the burial rites which have left several fans and followers heartbroken.

Mr Okposo died on November 25, 2022, in his sleep.

The late Sammie Okposo

He was the CEO of Zamar Entertainment and collaborated with many gospel artistes.

He was survived by a wife and children.

