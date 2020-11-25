Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to reinstate the dismissed Headmaster of Tempane Senior High School (SHS) when voted into power on December 7.

He noted that the headmaster was victimised and removed from office by the current government for allowing officials of the NDC to enter the school’s compound to talk to students.

He said ironically, officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had been to SHSs to the campaign but those headmasters, who permitted them entry, were still at post.

Speaking at a mini-rally in Garu in the Upper East Region, Mr Mahama said: “Former headmaster of the Tempane Secondary School, I salute you wherever you are. And I can assure you that NDC is winning and when NDC wins we shall fully reinstate you. And whatever you have lost would be recompensed to you”.

With regards to the free SHS, the Presidential Candidate assured Ghanaians that his next administration will maintain and improve it.