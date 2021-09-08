Former Asante Kotoko coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng, has demanded for the sacking of Bernhard Lippert and Patrick Greveraars.

Lippert, who is a German football coach, was appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the technical director for the country’s football governing body.

Lippert replaced Francis Oti Akenteng, who served the GFA for over a decade.

Ghana FA technical director, Bernhard Lippert

Greveraars was named as the second assistant coach for the Black Stars.

A statement by the GFA said the coach was appointed based on the recommendation by CK Akonnor, who is the head coach of the side.

Patrick Greveraars

Following Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the second Group G game played on Monday, Akonnor, 46, has come under criticism with many calling for his head.

But Mr Boateng believes Akonnor is the right man for the Black Stars job but the two expatriate coaches are not helping him to achieve his mandate.

He stressed that the pair are letting Akonnor down and they must be sacked.

“Why do you sack Oti Akenteng and appoint Bernhard Lippert who has worked in Azabedjan and has no proper record to work with the GFA and the Black Stars?” he asked on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Lippert and Greveraars are letting CK Akonnor down because I don’t think they will be happy if CK is able to qualify the Black Stars for the World Cup.

“They would like to coach the Black Stars and for me, it is about the GFA gets rid of them because they are letting the team and CK down.

“They are only there for the money and nothing else. Sack them before it gets worse,” he added