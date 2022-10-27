Effective Monday, October 31, sachet water will be sold at ¢0.60.

The 500ml bottled water will also be retailed at ¢2.50 while the medium-sized bottled water will go for ¢3.50 and the 1.5 litres bottled water will sell at ¢5.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday, October 27, by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers.

The new prices, the Association says are due to the continuous increases in the cost of production inputs as a result of the depreciation of the cedi against the major trading currencies.

“The National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers therefore recommends the price reviews of bottled and sachet water.

“These reviews serve as a guide to all Regional associations to ensure uniformity across the country,” they noted in a statement.

They explained that there might be slight variations across regions and towns due to haulage to remote and distant areas and other overheads.

According to the Association, the new prices will allow the water producers to maintain the quality production of packaged water for Ghanaians.

“A bag of sachet water (500m1 x 30 sachets) will now sell at ¢10.00 from the retail trucks as ex truck price.

“It is worth noting that the retail price of a bag of sachet water and packs of bottled water from mini shops will be determined by their retail associations, using other determinants such as rent and overheads that feeds into the final retail price,” the statement added.

Prices for a bag of sachet water are expected to be between ¢12 and ¢15 depending on the shop location.