Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen were enough to see Inter into the quarter-final of the Europa League at the expense of Getafe.

The last-16 tie, played over a single leg in Schalke’s Veltins Arena, could have been different had veteran Getafe substitute Jorge Molina, with his side a goal down, not put his penalty wide after VAR found Diego Godin to have handled in the box.

Inter, whom coach Antonio Conte admitted were tired after the end of the Serie A season, began slowly and only a fine save from Samir Handanovic from Nemanja Maksimovic’s header kept them from going behind.

READ ALSO

Lukaku opened the scoring after 33 minutes when he held off Xabier Etxeita before drilling a low effort into the far corner for his 30th goal of the season.

Eriksen then scored within a minute of entering the field when Djene’s attempted clearance from Danilo D’Ambrosio’s cross fell to him eight yards out.

Inter will now play the winner of Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers in the last eight.