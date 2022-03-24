The Akufo-Addo government has no intention of rolling back its flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

This was contained in the Finance Minister’s briefing on measures instituted by government to resolve the current economic challenges.

Ken Ofori-Atta said President Akufo-Addo’s government has absolutely no intention of rolling back any major policy of which the free SHS is inclusive.

According to him, education is viewed as the best enabler force for sustainable economic growth and transformation as well as social mobility.

In recent times, series of calls from the Minority and other institutions have been made to the government to cancel it’s flagship programme.

The opposition has argued that the Free SHS is doing more harm to Ghana’s economy, and it constitutes to the current hardship that has befallen the ordinary Ghanaian.

The legislators further stated that it will be very prudent for government to put the huge funds injected into the policy into other productive areas of the economy.

A review of the Free SHS, according to analysts, is the best solution.

But, bringing a close to the ruckus, the Finance Minister said the Free SHS would not be cancelled nor suspended, but more efforts will be exerted to improve on it, to serve the country better.