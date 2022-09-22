Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday.

He has struggled with a knee problem and does not feel able to play singles.

“It’s an event I don’t want to mess with, but I know my limitations,” said the 41-year-old Swiss, who hopes to pair up with old rival Rafael Nadal.

Italian Matteo Berrettini, the first alternate for the team tournament, will then take Federer’s place over the weekend.

Federer’s last competitive match was a defeat by Hubert Hurkacz in last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Europe take on a world team in the three-day Laver Cup, where the six players from each side are usually required to play at least one singles match.

“I asked [Europe captain] Bjorn [Borg] if I could play one doubles, on Friday night, then Matteo comes in,” Federer told a news conference.

“I’m nervous, I haven’t played in so long.”